Minnesota, 3M working to stop spread of fake masks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KBJR) -– Working together, the State of Minnesota and 3M partnered to prevent 500,000 counterfeit N95 respirator masked from being distributed to Minnesota health care facilities.

There is a growing number of reports of counterfeiting and fraud. Now, 3M is working with the State of Minnesota and other states across the country in verifying the authenticity of offers that are claiming to be 3M respirator masks.

At the request of the State of Minnesota, 3M inspected the suspect masks and determined the products were not authentic.

In a cease and desist letter, 3M requested the vendor to immediately surrender the counterfeit masks for removal from circulation.

Supply Link, Inc. has cooperated with the request.

The counterfeit respirator masks, valued at $2.1 million, will be turned over to 3M for destruction.