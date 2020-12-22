Mississippi deputy: 4 found dead, suspect dies after chase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have found four bodies after a sheriff’s department received calls about people not showing up for work. Investigators said Tuesday that a person believed to be the only suspect in the case later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot after leading police on a chase. WTOK-TV reported that the bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County in east Mississippi. Three bodies were in one home and one was in another. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the only person identified as a suspect was involved in a pursuit Tuesday elsewhere in the state and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.