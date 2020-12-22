Rita Hart asks House to review 6-vote race, cites errors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Rita Hart is asking the U.S. House to investigate and overturn the race that Iowa says she lost by six votes, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others weren’t examined during the recount.

The campaign provided the notice of contest to The Associated Press and announced its filing Tuesday morning.

In the document, Hart argues that she would have netted 15 votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been counted in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hart is asking the Democratic-led House to count those votes and conduct a uniform recount throughout the district’s 24 counties.

She says she is confident she will be ahead after that process and declared the winner.

In a release, Hart gave this statement:

“As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted. Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election. It is crucial to me to make sure that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes is seated. I am that candidate.” Rita Hart

You can read the full notice of contest here.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann also released the following statement on Rita Hart filing with the U.S. House of Representatives:

“Congresswoman-elect Marriannette Miller-Meeks won the election, her victory was upheld after the initial canvass, and after a district-wide recount took place, she still emerged the winner — leading a bipartisan panel in Iowa to certify the results and officially making her the next Representative for Iowa’s 2nd District. Instead of pursuing her legal option in Iowa, this filing means Rita Hart prefers to throw out the votes of 400,000 Iowans so the election can be decided by the vote of one Californian — Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Hart even admitted they couldn’t ‘get the results that we need’ unless she took the matter straight to Pelosi. This is Swamp politics at its absolute worst. If Democrats are serious about ensuring the integrity of elections, they must reject this blatant attempt to subvert the will of Iowa voters just to pick up a seat in Congress. Hart’s filing is a partisan political power grab, and it’s a slap in the face to every single Iowan who voted in this election. Iowans have made their decision clear: Rita Hart lost, and she should concede.” Jeff Kaufmann

Iowa’s Republican Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, released a joint statement following Hart’s announcement:

“Iowa’s elections are free and fair. They are administered in a nonpartisan manner and both parties have a seat at the table when counting the votes. The election process, from the original count to the recounts, all found that Rita Hart lost and Mariannette Miller-Meeks won. State officials, both Republican and Democrat, certified this outcome. If Rita Hart had any legal objections, she could have presented her case to an independent Iowa judicial panel for a remedy. She chose not to. By going to Nancy Pelosi to fix her election loss, Rita Hart is seeking a partisan political solution to a nonpartisan democratic process. This is a direct attack on Iowa’s elections system, to democracy in Iowa and on Iowans themselves. This decision rubs Iowans the wrong way and for good reason. It takes the decision out of Iowans’ hands. If this certified election is overturned by politicians in Washington, the seat would have a cloud hanging over it that would undermine representation for Iowans in the Second Congressional District. Rita Hart should reconsider this undignified decision and allow the certified winner, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, to serve.” Senators Chuck Grassley & Joni Ernst

Republican Congresswoman-Elect Ashley Hinson, who will represent Iowa’s First Congressional District, released this statement following Hart’s appeal:

“The House of Representatives is not the appropriate venue in which to decide elections – the ballot box is. The Constitution provides a clear path for addressing any concerns: the courts. Going directly to Speaker Pelosi rather than through the courts is telling. Elections are decided by the voters, in this case, voters in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. This effort against Congresswoman-Elect Miller-Meeks will do nothing but continue to intensify the chaos and dysfunction in Washington at a time when people need their elected leaders to stop playing games and get things done.” Congresswoman-Elect Ashley Hinson

The Associated Press contributed to this story.