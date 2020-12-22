Russia sends 300 instructors to Central African Republic

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it has sent 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic to help train its army that’s facing an offensive by rebel groups ahead of elections. The mineral-rich nation has seen a spike of violence in the run-up to presidential and legislative elections set for Sunday. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the instructors were sent at the request of the Central African Republic’s government. The ministry noted that recent events in the Central African Republic have led to the “degradation of the security situation in the country,” blaming the opposition led by former President Francois Bozize for rounding up rebel forces for a march on the capital, Bangui.