Windy and warmer today; temps will drop with snow possible Wednesday

Gusty winds today

The storm system that produced powerful winds on Monday has moved away to the east, but another system approaching from the west will bring more gusty weather later today and for the next couple of days. Clouds this morning will gradually clear off as we head into the afternoon and the increasing sunshine coupled with a gusty south breeze to help temperatures warm quickly into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Those late-day readings will be around 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. However, the raw winds will drop the wind chill values into the 20s, so it really won't feel as warm as the 30s for the most part.

Rain, then snow Wednesday

Warm air will continue to build into the region through the overnight hours, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s tonight. Light rain will be possible well after midnight as the cold front with that system moves into the area.

The rain showers in our area will change to snow during the mid and late morning hours Wednesday as colder air mixes in aloft behind the cold front. Temperatures at the surface, meanwhile, will drop from the upper 30s in the early morning to the lower 20s later in the afternoon. Snow will slowly accumulate in the afternoon and early evening with an inch or two of snowfall possible across the area.