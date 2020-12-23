5 to midnight on Brexit talks? No pressure! says France

France insists that European Union negotiators should not yield to any time pressure imposed by the Jan. 1 economic cutoff date in the talks with Britain on a trade agreement in the wake of the Brexit divorce, aruging no deal would be better than a bad one. Negotiators are dealing with EU fisheries rights in UK waters and a few remaining fair competition issues as the last outstanding problems in the nine-months talks that seek to avert a chaotic transition on New Year’s Day when Britain will also leave the economic rules of the EU.