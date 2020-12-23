Argentine man cleared in deadly bombing at Jewish center

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A court has cleared the only Argentine still facing charges in the 1994 bombing that killed 85 people at a Jewish cultural center in that nation’s capital. The ruling came after former auto dealer Carlos Telleldín again denied knowing that the truck he sold would be used as a bomb in the attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association. The court said the basis for the ruling would be released in coming days. It can be appealed. No one has been convicted in the attack, which prosecutors blame on Iranian agents. But none has been extradited to face trial and Iran denies any involvement.