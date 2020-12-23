Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s education chief and a lifelong champion of public schools, to serve as education secretary. The selection delivers on Biden’s promise to nominate someone with experience working in public education and would fulfill his goal of installing an education chief who stands in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. In announcing his nomination, Biden says Cardona would offer America “an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way at the Department of Education.” Biden’s decision drew praise from public school advocates and the nation’s major teachers unions.