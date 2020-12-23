Blizzard-like conditions continue overnight

A "Blizzard Warning" remains in effect until 2 a.m Thursday morning for all areas in red above. Strong winds will cause blowing/drifting snow and could drop visibility below a quarter-mile at times. Travel conditions will be dangerous overnight.





Near whiteout conditions will continue in some rural areas overnight. The two photos above were taken around 6:05 p.m Wednesday night. The first photo was on I-35 near Owatonna and the second was on Minnesota 22 just north of Mapleton.

Wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph through Thursday morning. Visibility could still be a concern through the late morning Thursday. Roadways are busy this time of year! Make sure to be safe while traveling tomorrow.

Snowfall accumulations will range from a dusting up to 6-8" of snow in some areas. Rochester should see around 1-4" of snow by Thursday morning.

Cold temperatures follow this weather-maker with highs struggling to make it out of the single digits Thursday. Highs on Christmas will be in the lower 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Nick