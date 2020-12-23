Blizzard Warning this afternoon; windy with rain and then snow today

Windy, falling temps today

A potent storm system is moving through the region today, keeping our winds rather gusty and cold and bringing a mixed bag of precipitation types to the area for much of our Wednesday. Warm air continues to build into the Upper Mississippi Valley ahead of the system on some strong south winds and morning temperatures in most spots locally will hover near 40 degrees. A little light rain will be possible in the mid-morning and early afternoon hours ahead of the center of that storm system. A change to snow is expected in the mid-afternoon with an inch of accumulation possible by sunset. There will also be a chance for a brief dose of freezing rain around 4:00 PM that will add to the messy weather scenario.

The evening commute looks particularly rough as bursts of light to moderate snow will be ongoing coupled with strong west and then northwest winds that will reduce visibility and coat the roads with snow and black ice. A Blizzard Warning will be in effect for much of the area from 3:00 this afternoon through 2:00 AM Thursday because of the dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility. Temperatures this afternoon will drop from the 30s and 40s to the teens by sunset with wind chill values below zero for much of the evening.

A frigid Christmas

Bitterly cold air will pour into the region behind our midweek storm system, making for a brutally cold Christmas Eve. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds Thursday with morning temperatures slightly below zero and then afternoon highs in the single digits. A raw northwest wind reaching 25 miles per hour at times will keep wind chill levels around -10 to -20 all day long!

Christmas Day looks brightand chilly, but a bit less windy. Highs will be in the lower 20s.