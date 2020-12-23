Gov. Walz activates National Guard to help with winter storm relief

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz announced he is authorizing the National Gaurd to assist in emergency relief for drivers impacted by the winter storm.

An email from the governor's office said the Minnesota National Guard was activated in Renville and Martin counties.

Walz said support to other counties will be provided, if needed.

"Heavy snow and strong winds have stranded motorists in Renville County, where two major highways are closed due to blizzard conditions," said the governor's office.