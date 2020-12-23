In France, a pandemic dilemma over holiday rights for elders

PARIS (AP) — France is springing elderly residents from care homes for the holiday season. The aim is to alleviate some of the mental suffering and solitude of the coronavirus pandemic by letting care-home residents spend time with family members over Christmas and New Year’s. But the 20-day window of opportunity is creating a dilemma for some families. They are agonizing about whether a few hours or days of family cheer with elderly relatives are worth risking their lives for. At a care home in eastern France, a 74-year-old resident says he is too scared to spend Christmas with his daughter.