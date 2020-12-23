Journalist killed in Honduras, 4th so far this year

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The InterAmerican Press Association says a radio journalist has been killed in Honduras, the fourth to be slain this year. The group identified the victim as Pedro Arcángel Canelas, who was the owner of Radio Bambi and the host of the news program “Correo Informativo.” It said Canelas was shot to death by a man on a motorcycle in the rural province of Olancho over the weekend. The group called on Honduran authorities Wednesday to thoroughly investigate the crime. Independent journalist Luis Alonso Almendares was killed in September, and reporter Germán Vallecillo Jr. and cameraman Jorge Posas were killed in July.