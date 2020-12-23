Man charged with voting-related threats against House member

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress from Maryland earlier this month if the lawmaker tried to ”mess” with the man’s vote. Court filings don’t name the U.S. House of Representatives member who was the target of a threatening voicemail and message sent through the lawmaker’s website. Sidhartha Kumar Mathur of West Friendship, Maryland, was charged Monday in a criminal complaint that was unsealed after his arrest. The 34-year-old man was released from custody after making his initial court appearance.