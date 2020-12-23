No dissension, no diva: Vikings, Jefferson share mutual love

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson expressed his frustration with an incomplete pass in Minnesota’s last game against Chicago. His complaint with an expletive toward quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked up on the broadcast. Jefferson, however, says he’s no a diva wide receiver. There’s no issue with Cousins. The Vikings have nothing but praise for their rookie’s attitude, effort and production. The first-round draft pick out of LSU has already set the team’s single-season rookie record with 73 receptions. The mark was previously set by Randy Moss in 1998.