Penn, Holmes help No. 19 Indiana women beat Minnesota 75-54

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and No. 19 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-54. Holmes shot 9 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper midway through the period. Jasmine Powell scored 12 points and Bagwell Katalinich added 10 for the Gophers (1-4, 0-3), , who are off to their worst start since losing five of their first six games to open the 1997-98 season.