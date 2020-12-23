Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under a new agreement.

The drugmakers said Wednesday that they expect to deliver all the doses by July 31.

Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration and initial shipments went to states last week.

It has now been joined by a vaccine from Moderna, which was developed in closer cooperation with scientists from the National Institutes of Health.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR