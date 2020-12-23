Rage, reckoning come to forefront in ‘Promising Young Woman’

Before #MeToo became ubiquitous, Emerald Fennell was thinking about complacency and the teen movies of her youth where consent was often little more than a throwaway joke. That’s when the idea for her audacious debut “Promising Young Woman,” out Friday, started to take shape. In the film, Carey Mulligan stars as a woman out for revenge. The darkly comedic tale in a candy-coating has been the subject of much debate for its shocking ending as well as for its awards potential. Mulligan said she didn’t hesitate to sign on and would rather be part of a project that people think about long after the credits roll.