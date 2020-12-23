Romania’s parliament approves new government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s parliament has approved a new liberal government and prime minister, keeping out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Some 260 lawmakers in Romania’s 465-seat, two-chamber assembly on Wednesday voted for the new government, while 186 voted against. Former banker and finance minister Florin Citu has become the new prime minister at a time when Romania is struggling against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. He is from the ruling National Liberal Party (NLP) whose leader and former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigned in the wake of the Dec. 6 vote.