Safety a higher priority than sales for many small retailers

NEW YORK (AP) — Small and independent retailers already struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak are taking extraordinary steps this holiday season to try and lessen the spread of the virus. They’re going beyond limiting the number of people in a store _ owners are encouraging online buying, and setting up appointments before and after hours for private shopping trips. Owners ask customers in their stores to limit the amount of time they spend there, and curbside pickup, delivery and shipping are standard operating procedure. All of this is in addition to state and local restrictions on how many people can be in a store at a time.