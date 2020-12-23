US again protects Citgo assets from Venezuela creditors

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration has extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela’s debt from liquidating its U.S.-based Citgo refineries as payment. The U.S. Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis. The protections had been set to expire on Jan. 19, a day before Biden takes office. Venezuela has owned Citgo since the 1980s as part of the state-run oil company PDVSA. It provides between 5% and 10% of U.S. gasoline.