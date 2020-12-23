Skip to Content

Winona COVID-19 testing site closed due to impending weather

Updated
Last updated today at 12:06 pm
12:05 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Winona County saliva testing site closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings on Wednesday.

Anyone who needs a test is encouraged to make an appointment or order an at-home test.

The notice came from a news release sent by the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning. Other sites closed for the day are listed below:

-          Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23

-          Winona: CLOSED, 12/23

-          Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

-          St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

-          Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

-          St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

-          Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

-          MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

Kilat Fitzgerald

More Stories

Skip to content