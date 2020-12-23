Winona COVID-19 testing site closed due to impending weather

Winona COVID-19 testing site closed due to impending weatherUpdated
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Winona County saliva testing site closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings on Wednesday.
Anyone who needs a test is encouraged to make an appointment or order an at-home test.
The notice came from a news release sent by the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning. Other sites closed for the day are listed below:
- Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23
- Winona: CLOSED, 12/23
- Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23
- St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23
- Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
- St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
- Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23
- MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23