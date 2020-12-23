Winona COVID-19 testing site closed due to impending weather

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Winona County saliva testing site closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings on Wednesday.

Anyone who needs a test is encouraged to make an appointment or order an at-home test.

The notice came from a news release sent by the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning. Other sites closed for the day are listed below:

- Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23

- Winona: CLOSED, 12/23

- Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23