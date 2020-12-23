Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a May encounter at a shopping mall has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright and four family members claim their civil rights were violated. The incident occurred during unrest in Chicago following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Police said they were responding to reports of looting at the mall. Officers said they suspected the people in the car were there to “disturb the peace.” But the 25-year-old Wright has said she and others in the vehicle were at the mall to shop for a birthday party and did not realize it had been closed because of the unrest.