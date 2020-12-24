Burundian journalists pardoned in presidential decree

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Four journalists in Burundi whose imprisonment caused an outcry have been pardoned and released, according to a presidential decree. The journalists with independent media outlet Iwacu had been serving two and a half years after being convicted on charges of attempting to undermine state security. They were arrested in October 2019 while covering clashes between a Congo-based rebel group and Burundian security forces in the western part of the country. The decree was signed Wednesday by President Evariste Ndayishimiye. He had been urged to release the journalists, and loosen the repressive measures of the previous administration, after he took office in June.