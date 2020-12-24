District court rules Albert Lea establishment must halt indoor dining

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A district court has ruled that an Albert Lea small business must halt indoor dining.

The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro opened last week despite the governor's extension of a ban on indoor dining. Those restrictions, part of Executive Order 20-99, are in effect through Jan. 10.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison won a temporary restraining order against the establishment. According to Ellison's office, the Freeborn County District Court ruled that The Interchange must fully comply with the order, and any future executive orders.

If the restaurant does not comply, Ellison said it risks being found in contempt of court.

"Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” Ellison said.

On Dec. 16, Lisa Hanson, the owner of The Interchange, explained her decision to reopen in an interview with KTTC.

"We either had to open or close our doors permanently," Hanson said.

She argued that restaurants should be given the chance to reopen with restrictions to show they can operate while keeping people safe. Unless her business fully reopens, Hanson said state funding is not enough to keep it afloat.

"These are crumbs," Hanson said. "We cannot survive on crumbs. We are way beyond that."

She said that the morning she opened the restaurant, there was a line of customers out the door. It got so busy that she even had to call in extra employees.

But legal action from the attorney general came quickly. Ellison sued the establishment on Dec. 21 for violating the governor's executive order.

On Wednesday, the state also won a temporary restraining order against St. Patrick's Tavern and Restaurant in New Prague. That restaurant must also close in-person dining.