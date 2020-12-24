Family displaced after house fire Christmas Eve morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Three adults, three children and a pet fled their home on Christmas Eve morning when a fire broke out in the basement.

Rochester firefighters said they responded to a fire call in the 1600 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast around 8 o'clock Thursday morning.

They arrived to find visible flames in the basement of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The family will not be able to stay at the home in its current state.

The fire is believed to have started in the Southwest corner of the basement. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.