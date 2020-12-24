Local politician who fled sentencing is found 23 years later

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former New York town supervisor who has been wanted for over 20 years has been arrested in Ohio. The Dayton Daily News reports that former Mentz supervisor William Jones is being held in the Butler County jail and awaits extradition to New York’s Cayuga County. Jones was convicted of the criminal sale of a firearm in 1997. While out on bond he failed to show for sentencing. Jones was accused of selling guns after his pistol permit was suspended following a prison sentence for official misconduct. An officer in Waverly, Ohio, stopped Sunday to help a limping man who turned out to be Jones.