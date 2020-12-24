New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law. It’s the latest wave of clemency by Trump that benefits longtime associates and supporters. The actions announced Wednesday night bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom the president has granted clemency in the last week. Benefiting are multiple people convicted in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, plus some of the president’s legally troubled allies from Congress and other felons whose causes have been championed by friends.