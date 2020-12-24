One Good Thing: Hong Kong street refrigerator keeps giving

HONG KONG (AP) — On a street in Hong Kong’s old-school neighborhood of Jordan stands a lone blue refrigerator. A note on the front says: “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.” It is filled with packets of instant noodles, biscuits, and tins of food, and anyone who needs them may take them. Ahmed Khan set up the community refrigerator after he was inspired by a film of others doing the same. Khan said, “It’s like a dignity, that when you go home, you open your fridge to get food.”