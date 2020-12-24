Pair of Nazi headstones removed from Houston Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two German WWII graves bearing Nazi swastikas have been removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and replaced with new headstones. According to the San Antonio Express-News, the pair of headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed. Veterans Affairs wanted to “continue to preserve” the two headstones at Fort Sam and a third in Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Utah that also bears Nazi symbols. Members of Congress, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, responded by demanding the removal of the gravestones.