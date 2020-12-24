Saints try to clinch NFC South vs. Vikings on Christmas Day

The New Orleans Saints try for a third straight week to clinch the NFC South when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota has been a recent Saints nemesis. New Orleans has seen two of its last three playoff appearances end dramatically against the Vikings. But the Saints have won four of five regular-season meetings and Minnesota has struggled defensively this season. The Vikings rank in the bottom third of the NFL against both the run and pass. The Saints have lost two straight but can clinch their division with a win or a Tampa Bay loss.