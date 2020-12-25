4 pregnant women among 20 migrants dead in Tunisia sinking

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say four pregnant women are among 20 migrants whose bodies were found off the coast of Tunisia after their smuggling boat sank. Search efforts continued for 13 others believed missing. Tunisian authorities said Friday that 19 of the 20 migrants who died in Thursday’s sinking were women. Coast guard officials and local fishermen retrieved the bodies and brought them to shore, and transferred them in white body bags to a nearby hospital where autopsies were carried out. Four migrants were rescued. The boat, overloaded and in poor condition, was carrying about 40 people from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa.