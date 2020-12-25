Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A group of artists in the Gaza Strip has launched an initiative to save an ever-dwindling number of historic structures at risk of demolition. The buildings go back hundreds of years — to the Mamluk and Ottoman periods. Population growth, conflict with Israel and mismanagement by Hamas, the militant group that has run Gaza since 2007, have contributed to the erasure of many signs of Gaza’s five millennia of history. The territory’s heritage has been enriched by its prime location along the route connecting ancient Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia.