Asian shares mixed with most markets closed for Christmas

Stocks have advanced in China and were little changed in Japan with most world markets closed for Christmas holidays. Shares rose on Wall Street on Christmas Eve, as investors began the holiday weekend seemingly untroubled over President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week. Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 index gained 0.4% but ended the week down 0.2%. The economic package remained in limbo after Republican lawmakers rejected Trump’s demand that the end-of-year spending bill give most Americans $2,000 COVID relief checks — far more than the $600 members of his own party had agreed to.