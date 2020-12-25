Belarus allows Roman Catholic archbishop to return

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian authorities have allowed a Roman Catholic priest to return to the country after denying him entry for nearly four months. Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk and Mohilev arrived in Belarus late Thursday. Kondrusiewicz was denied entry on Aug. 31 while he was returning from a trip to Poland. The move followed his criticism of the authorities’ crackdown on protesters. The next day, Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the archbishop of “delving into politics and dragging believers” into it. Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote was widely seen as fraudulent, sparking massive protests that have continued since then despite a brutal crackdown that has seen over 30,000 protesters detained.