California deaths spur pleas to stay home for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s deadly Christmas is being marked by pleas to avoid holiday gatherings outside the home and indoor church services as the rates of coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations soar. Public officials are issuing pleas for social distancing in what could be a make-or-break effort to curb a COVID-19 surge that has filled some hospitals beyond normal capacity. The state has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and on Thursday set a new record for hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom says hospitals are facing “unprecedented pressure” and if current trends continue the number of those hospitalized due to the virus could double in 30 days.