Chilly Christmas, More snow chances on the way

Merry Christmas! Conditions are very chilly to start our Friday morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine across the region with high pressure in control, allowing for a quiet day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Wind chills will be very chilly, ranging from -15 to -20 throughout the day.

A few clouds will roll in tonight with overnight lows in the lower teens. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Warmer temperature are on the way for the weekend with highs in the mid 20s. Quiet and sunny conditions are on tap for Saturday with high pressure in control. Sunday with start off with sunny conditions, but cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon as our next weather maker approaches. Light snow is expected for Sunday evening with totals nearing one inch.

A quiet and cool day is expected for the start of the new work week on Monday. Temperatures will be back into the low teens with mostly sunny skies. Clouds roll back in for Tuesday as our next potential snow storm takes aim at the region. Snow is expected to move in late Tuesday afternoon and last throughout the night into Wednesday. Snow is likely throughout Wednesday with strong winds. It's too early to tell how much snow will fall and where as this storm system is still several days out. Make sure to keep weather aware and stay tuned for additional details in the coming days.

Cold Canadian air filters back into the region on Thursday with afternoon highs in the low teens. Cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance of light snow. Slightly warmer and quieter weather is expected for Friday with highs in the mid 20s.