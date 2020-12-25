Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai, no casualties

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — A senior Egyptian official says an explosion has hit a key natural gas pipeline in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai Peninsula. The provincial governor said the blast late Thursday caused a fire but no casualties. He says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast. However, other security officials and eyewitness say militants targeted the pipeline with explosives. A similar explosion hit a gas pipeline in northern Sinai last month and was claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate. Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in northern Sinai that’s now led by IS. Fighting intensified in 2013, after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president.