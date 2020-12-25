Report: Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints

CHICAGO (AP) — One of 12 officers placed on desk duty in the botched 2019 police raid on the home of a Black woman was also accused in an earlier mistaken raid. Another officer was involved months later in a fatal shooting. That’s according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which found 18 complaints filed against the officers by civilians, though none was sustained. The February 2019 mistaken raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young has drawn wide criticism because police officers didn’t allow her to dress before handcuffing her. Chicago’s top attorney has resigned and 12 officers were placed on administrative duty.