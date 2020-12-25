Sheriff’s deputy shoots man after exchanging fire in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 31-year-old man at a Houston apartment complex after the man shot at the deputy. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Minchew says the events that led up to the shooting on Christmas morning began late Thursday. He says a woman called police around 10:20 p.m. to report that her ex-boyfriend was at her apartment and threating to “shoot up the place.” The man left but later returned and the woman again called for help. Minchew says the deputy shot the man after he displayed a gun, refused to drop it and opened fire.