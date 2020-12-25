Tracking multiple snow chances in the forecast

We have a seasonable weekend ahead of us, a nice warm-up compared to the chilly temps we've seen the past few days! Some intermittent clouds are expected on Saturday but overall the day is looking quiet. Sunday will be cloudy with some light snow during the late morning into the afternoon.

Sunday is the first of two snow chances that we're tracking and will be the least impactful of the two. Minor accumulations of less than an inch are expected by Sunday evening, however, since temperatures will be in the upper 20s there could be a few slick spots on the roads.

The stronger, more impactful system will move through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to bring widespread snow. It's still too early to talk about specific snowfall amounts or impacts, but this does have the potential to be a strong system. If you have travel plans for the New Year, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Overall, up and down temperatures will be the theme throughout the week. The work week will start off cool on Monday with highs in the low teens but lots of sunshine before snow moves in on Tuesday.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays - enjoy the long weekend!