A PRIVATE OASIS: Minnesota tree farm weathers tough year despite unique challenges

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The old Budd's Christmas Tree Farm has now been reimagined as the Evergreens as of 2017.

"Most of the people that come out here have been coming out here for 20 or 30 years," said John Tenneson, co-owner of the farm with his wife. "They've been coming out since they were little kids and now they're bringing their kids out."

People came out to Clarks Grove earlier than usual this year.

"Everyone was wanting to decorate early," Tenneson said. "Then, we had a lot of people pleading with us, 'Can we get a tree early?' About a week before we normally open, we opened normally for people to get trees."

They ran out of trees and had to rely on another Minnesota tree farm for pre-cut trees. The tree shortage is an industry wide problem that's not going away.

"We're not going to have many for next year," explained Tenneson.

Trees take 7 to 10 years to grow.

"For every tree someone cuts down, we typically plant two or three more," explained John's wife, Jamie.

The demand for real trees is so high that it will even affect the Tenneson's suppliers.

"They said they'd be able to get us our normal amount of trees but no more. We're actually looking for other suppliers to make up the difference," John said. "There will be some challenging years coming."

The Tennesons plant thousands of seeds each year in order to have a good supply of trees in five years time.

"I think for the businesses that were able to weather those times and can weather this time, I think it's going to be really good for them," John said.

In the meantime, they are finding other ways to make ends meet, such as the popular wreathe making classes.

"I was afraid that a bunch would cancel out but people seemed grateful to have something to do outside of the home," Jamie said. "It went really well."

The Freeborn County farm feels far removed from the chaos of the pandemic.

"This has been an oasis out here," John said. "Our kids play outside. We have acres to play on."

"We homeschool anyways," Jamie added. "Everything was regular and normal."

The family tries to give back by helping local businesses and providing people with a safe winter tradition, year after year.

The Tennesons have also opened up Clarks Grove Golf Course which also provided people with a fun, safe outdoor activity enjoyed this past summer.

To find out more about the Evergreens, check out the website, as well as last year's feature behind the scenes at the farm.