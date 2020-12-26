Asia Today: Beijing tells residents to stay put for holidays

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has urged residents not to leave the city during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, implementing fresh restrictions after several coronavirus infections last week. Two domestic cases were reported on Friday, a convenience store worker and a Hewlett Packard Enterprise employee. Another two asymptomatic cases were discovered earlier. Beijing is conducting testing on a limited scale in the neighborhoods and workplaces where the cases were found. It canceled big gatherings such as sports events and temple fairs. Venues such as cinemas, libraries and museums have to operate at 75% capacity. Officials in the northeastern port city of Dalian say they’ve tested over 4.75 million people after 24 confirmed infections this month. South Korea has reported another 1,132 cases.