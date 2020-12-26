Skip to Content

Bloomington police chief announces retirement

New
5:42 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Bloomington, Minnesota has announced he plans to retire at the end of January and take a position leading the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Police Chief Jeff Potts will complete a 29-year career at the department that began when he became a patrol officer at age 23. He has been police chief for 12 years. Potts, 52, willl become the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police in February.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content