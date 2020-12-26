‘Club Kid’ killer Michael Alig dies; overdose suspected

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say “club kid” killer Michael Alig has died of a suspected drug overdose in New York City at age 54. His death late this week came six years after his release from 17 years in prison for killing his roommate over a drug debt. Alig was part of a decadent 1990s New York party scene characterized by wild costumes and rampant drug use. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997 for killing Angel Melendez, cutting the body up and dumping the parts in the Hudson River. The case was turned into the 2003 movie “Party Monster.” Macaulay Culkin played Alig.