Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes

ROME (AP) — A fast-food eatery discovered at Pompeii is now completely excavated, helping to reveal the favorite dishes of citizens of the ancient Roman city destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Pompeii Archaeological Park’s longtime chief, Massimo Osanna said Saturday that while some 80 such fast-food sites have been found at Pompeii, it is the first time such an eatery, known as a thermopolium since it served hot foods, has been entirely excavated. Plant and animal specialists are analyzing remains from the site, which has a counter decorated with a figure of a sea nymph astride a horse. Paintings of two mallards and a rooster also brightened the eatery.