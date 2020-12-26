St. Paul police face complaint of far-right group’s sticker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul Police Department is reviewing its policies on how officers express political views after an officer decorated a private vehicle with the logo of a far-right group known for anti-government views and toting guns at protests. A St. Paul resident wrote to Police Chief Todd Axtell after spotting a police officer get into a truck with a sticker promoting the “Three Percenters,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The Three Percenters are a militia group who believe 3% of the country’s population could overthrow a tyrannical government. Axtell responded to the complaint by saying that he was reviewing how officers appropriately express political views.