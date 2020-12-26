STOPPING THE SPREAD: DNR recruits deer hunters to combat deadly disease

NERSTRAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- Late in deer hunting season, a late Christmas present for a lucky few.

This weekend, 50 hunters are out in various areas throughout southeast Minnesota with a chance at hunting limitless deer.

For the it's a fun time, but for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it's a chance at saving Minnesota's deer population from a spreading disease.

"Hunters out here have the opportunity to hunt within the park which is a unique opportunity for them. What we're asking in return for that is for them is to submit any samples of deer they catch on the hunt," said Pat Rivers, DNR division of fish and wildlife deputy director.

Deer in Minnesota are being affected by chronic wasting disease.

"It's always fatal. It's caused by a misfolded protein," Rivers said. "It isn't found to be transmitted to humans, but out of caution, humans are advised not to eat diseased venison."

It's a neurological disease that is contagious among deer. The DNR hope to find out widespread it is.

"Currently we're dealing with this disease in the southeast," Rivers said. "As it's creeping north, we're trying to slow that spread."

In Rice County, Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is in one of the DNR's 600 areas, known as CWD management zones. It includes areas throughout southeast Minnesota like Houston and Fillmore Counties.

"In this particular zone, I believe there have been three positives. One last year and two this year," said Bob Welsh, DNR division of parks and trails resource section manager.

The DNR hopes to reduce the affected population of deer. It means a free for all for hunters.

"We found a nice, wide open area, sat down and waited," said deer hunter Joey Rustad. "We got lucky as far as seeing them."

Yet the deer were too far away and the hunters' luck ran out when it came to shooting.

"Took a couple shots. Didn't get anything," said Rustad's friend, Mitch Hanson. "It's about coming out and having fun in my opinion."

The hunters continue through the weekend though, moving spots and trying again.

"Hopefully have access to as many deer as possible," Welsh said.

Forestville Mystery Cave and Great River Bluffs State Parks are among those being used for the special CWD deer hunt. It continues next weekend for 50 more hunters.