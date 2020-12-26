UN: Libya’s rivals swap prisoners, part of cease-fire deal

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Libya’s rivals kicked off a U.N.-brokered prisoner exchange, which was part of a cease-fire agreement they inked over two months ago in Geneva. The U.N. says the exchange of a first patch of prisoners, supervised by a joint military committee, took place Friday in the southwestern village of al-Shwayrif. Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, to the west of the North African country, and rival authorities based in the east. The two sides are backed by an array of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.