VIRUS TODAY: US leads virus deaths, global count tops 80M

While the global count of COVID-19 cases tops 80 million, the U.S. continues to lead among nations. Data from Johns Hopkins University indicated the 80 million mark was topped Saturday. The U.S. has 18.8 million, and has reported more than 330,000 deaths. Elsewhere, federal officials and census advocates are concerned that the number of the nation’s homeless will be under-counted because of schedules and logistics altered because of the pandemic